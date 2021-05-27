UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

