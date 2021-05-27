Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.64 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.