Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $2.38, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.500-11.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.95 EPS.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.36. 1,414,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

