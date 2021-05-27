Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

