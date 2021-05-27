Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicharm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unicharm’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNICY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

