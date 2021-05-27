Unicly Doki Doki Collection Price Up 13.8% This Week (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $743,458.37 and approximately $26,006.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00344134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00183461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036110 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00795709 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

