UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

