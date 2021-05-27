Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $5.55 million and $17,864.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00977872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.59 or 0.09658293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00092320 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

