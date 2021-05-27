Uniswap Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.29 or 0.00074806 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $16.57 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,684,971 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

