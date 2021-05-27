UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

UNH traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $411.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,197. The company has a market capitalization of $388.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

