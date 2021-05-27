Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie Sells 33,334 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67.

On Friday, March 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.