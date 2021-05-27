Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,660,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion and a PE ratio of -82.59. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,076,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,735 shares of company stock valued at $92,764,393 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

