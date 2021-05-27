Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,695. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $692.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $648,300. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.
