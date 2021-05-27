Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,695. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $692.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $648,300. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

