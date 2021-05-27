UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Achieves $9.77 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $713,392.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

