UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $18.31. UP Fintech shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 172,071 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.10 and a beta of 1.79.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.