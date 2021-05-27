Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.