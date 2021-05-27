Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,878,600 shares, an increase of 333.1% from the April 29th total of 1,357,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS URPTF opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Uranium Participation has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

