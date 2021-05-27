Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

TSE U traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.70. 853,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,723. The company has a market cap of C$769.16 million and a PE ratio of 19.29. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.90.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Participation will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

