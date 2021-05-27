Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of URBN opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,850.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

