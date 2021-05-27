US Bancorp DE Buys 658 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alkermes by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

