US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 3,263 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

FUBO stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

