US Bancorp DE Has $62,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

