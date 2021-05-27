US Bancorp DE Has $68,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

