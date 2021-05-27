US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

