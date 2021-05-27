US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aramark were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

