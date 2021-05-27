Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $174.33 million and approximately $22.87 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00980326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.76 or 0.09707567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00093600 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

