Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.44% from the company’s current price.

VACC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Vaccitech stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

