Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Increases Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

