Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $361,430.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 464.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

