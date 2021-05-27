Valueworks LLC Has $21.51 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 200,139 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum accounts for about 12.2% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WLL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 11,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,888. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

