Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,342,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

