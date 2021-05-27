VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.