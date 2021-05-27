Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

