Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,210. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79.

