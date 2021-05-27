Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.52. 6,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.19 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

