Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,306. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

