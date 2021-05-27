Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,446. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

