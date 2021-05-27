Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 23.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.96. 21,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $202.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

