Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 217,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,789. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

