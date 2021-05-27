Vectura Group’s (VEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 122 ($1.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 162.25 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £967.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

