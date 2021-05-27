Velodyne Lidar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 25,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the typical volume of 2,313 call options.

Shares of VLDR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $2,903,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,960,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,848,554 shares of company stock valued at $29,012,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

