Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Ventas worth $76,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.52, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

