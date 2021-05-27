Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 416,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 216,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,251,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

