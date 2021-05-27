Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.41 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

