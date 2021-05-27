VerusCoin (VRSC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,251.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $87.42 million and $39,251.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00345316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00183216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00035757 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00809376 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,434,561 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.