Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VBFC stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

