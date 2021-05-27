Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Analysts at Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VINP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $798.32 million and a PE ratio of 31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $3,879,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

