Virtu Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

