Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QEBR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Virtual Medical International
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.