Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QEBR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.