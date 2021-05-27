Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

