Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.